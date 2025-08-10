ETV Bharat / state

Uttarkashi: Man Recalls Ordeal As Rescue Efforts Continue

Uttarkashi: Six days after the disaster that took place on August 5 in Dharali, Uttarkashi, which has led to at least five deaths and many missing, a resident, Mohit Negi, recalled the horror.

Following the disaster, the roads have been swept away, footpaths destroyed, and all areas except Dharali remain cut off from electricity and communication.

Negi, a native of Cholmi village in Harshil, said he had come from Ghaziabad, where he studies law, to vote in the Panchayat elections on July 27.

On August 5, Negi, with his mother Devki Devi, was attending a religious event in Dharali. “The weather gave no sign of the destruction to come,” he said. “But suddenly, it was like a black cloud burst, and the entire village turned to rubble in moments.”

While electricity was restored in Dharali on August 8, nearby villages remain in darkness. The footpath linking Harshil to Dharali has collapsed.

Negi and his mother, who were due to return to Ghaziabad on August 7, were stranded until being airlifted by helicopter to Matli helipad. “Many locals are still missing; two bodies were recovered yesterday,” he said. “Tourists have largely disappeared, and most of the local people are stranded in the village. They need to be provided with facilities as soon as possible,” he added.

Construction of a vital Bailey bridge along the Gangotri National Highway, aimed at restoring connectivity to the disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi and transporting food supplies to affected people, was in its final stages on Sunday, with officials expecting it to be ready later in the afternoon. A Bailey bridge is a kind of modular bridge that can be quickly assembled with pre-built parts.

Officials here said the Bailey bridge, being built over Limchagad between Gangnani and Dharali, is in its final phase and is likely to be ready by Sunday evening. It will help restore connectivity to the affected areas, they said. Blockages along the highway at Songad, Dabrani, Harsil, and Dharali are also being cleared on a war footing, they added.