Ratlam: The non-descript Simlawada Panchayat today stands out as an example of local enterprise where the youth leadership and participation have turned things around to make a dozen villages water surplus .

A young Sarpanch and other public representatives along with the other youngsters made use of various government schemes to develop 39 water sources like ponds and check dams over a span of 15 years. The result is that people of 12 villages and hamlets spread over 6 kilometres are enjoying the fruit of three harvests every year.

Local Enterprise Makes 12 Villages In Ratlam Water Surplus (ETV Bharat)

These public representatives utilized the funds available under various schemes of Agriculture and Irrigation departments, Watershed and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) etc.

Interestingly the survey for developing the biggest lake was rejected by the authorities but the public representatives went ahead to start the task with the help of the people. The engineers of the Irrigation Department later pitched in to make some technical amendments and the lake was developed. This water body is now helping the people of the entire region to irrigate their fields.

A local public representative Vishal Jaiswal disclosed, “We had started this initiative in 2009-10 and began with small projects that were of bog help to the people living in 12 villages and hamlets. We utilized the schemes available with a dozen different departments.”

He added that water bodies were developed even on private lands of the farmers by recharging the old ones. The people of the region pitched in the effort in different ways including shramdan (voluntary labour).

“Our work even gets displayed through satellite imagery,” Jaiswal added with pride. Water conservation has turned the scenario of a dozen villages located in the Kala Rundi region. The people say that previously they had to migrate to various towns of Madhya Pradesh for work since their villages faced water scarcity. But now they are harvesting three crops annually, one of them even in the summers.

Local villagers Badrilal Maavi disclosed, “Earlier we produced negligible crops in the name of agriculture. But now we are growing vegetables and other crops even in the summer heat.”

Another villager Arjun Chauhan said, “Our annual migration to other towns and cities in search of work has come to an end. Now we are growing crops like marigold and other vegetables in the summer months.”

The efforts of the public representatives have had a multiplier impact. Not only have they led to socio-economic benefits for these 12 villages that are benefiting directly but the water levels have increased in the adjoining areas as well. Their mission is having a positive impact on the local environment and wildlife as well.

This can be a model for other Panchayats in different water scarcity hit areas in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states as well. It is seen that quite often the public representatives are either unaware of the funds allocated for rural development under various schemes or lack the motivation for utilizing these funds. It just takes a small initiative by aware public representatives to turn around the fate of a village, Panchayat or an entire region.