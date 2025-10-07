ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men Shoot Dead Businessman In Gym In Rajasthan’s Kuchman City

The businessman had recently received threats from the gangster Rohit Godara’s gang.

one of the assailants caught in CCTV camera (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

Kuchaman City: A businessman was shot dead by masked men in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City on Tuesday morning, police said.

The attackers opened fire at the bike showroom owner, Ramesh Rulani, while he was at the gym for a workout. According to eyewitnesses, three masked criminals arrived at the gym, shot Rulania, and fled. The injured Rulania was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Nemichand Kharia and CO Arvind Bishnoi, reached the spot.

According to Richa Tomar, Ramesh Rulania had gone to a gym on Station Road around 5:30 a.m. to work out when he was shot by masked men. ”The suspects reportedly arrived in two vehicles. They parked their vehicles on the road below, went to the gym on the second floor wearing masks, and opened fire on Ramesh Rulania. After the shooting, the criminals fled in their vehicles,” she added.

Police are investigating the matter and have established a blockade across the state in search of the criminals, but the suspects are still at large. Minister of State for Revenue Vijay Singh Chaudhary arrived at the scene and inquired about the incident.

A large number of people gathered near the hospital and demanded the arrest of the culprits. According to the police, the businessman had recently received threats from the gangster Rohit Godara’s gang.

THREE MASKED MEN OPENED FIRERAMESH RULANIA HAD RECEIVED THREATSRAMESH RULANIA MURDER

