Rs 32 Crore Loan Scam Accused Arrested From Secret Basement Of His Luxury House In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old man accused of defrauding multiple entrepreneurs to the tune of Rs 32 crore by falsely promising them large business loans has been arrested by Mangaluru City Police on Friday. The suspect, identified as Roshan Saldanha, was found hiding in a concealed basement room of his luxurious house in Bollagudda, Jeppinamogaru locality of the city.



Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Jeppinamogaru, had several cheating cases registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(2), 318(3), and 3(5), at the Mangaluru City Central Crime Station.



Hidden in a Secret Room

According to police, the accused was absconding and a raid was conducted at his house based on credible information. Though Saldanha was initially not found, further inspection revealed a cleverly camouflaged secret entrance behind a wardrobe. The passage led to an underground room, which further opened into another hidden chamber where Saldanha was finally located and arrested.



Illegal Foreign Liquor, Gold, and Diamonds Seized

During the search operation, police also found and seized liquor worth Rs 6.72 lakh, including foreign and domestic brands, stored without authorization. Additionally, officers recovered important documents, blank cheques, around 667 grams of gold jewellery, and diamond rings estimated to be worth Rs 2.75 crore.



Pan-India Loan Scam

City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy stated that Saldanha has been involved in multiple cheating cases registered not only in Karnataka -- including Chitradurga -- but also in cities like Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Kolkata, Sangli, Lucknow, and Bagalkote.



He allegedly operated as part of a network that promised large business loans to entrepreneurs in need, collected hefty amounts as processing or facilitation fees, and then vanished without disbursing any loans. It is believed that over Rs 32 crore has been collected from various victims in the past three months alone.



Saldanha will be produced before the court today, and investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest his accomplices. Police are also probing possible links with other financial fraud cases across the country.