LN Maheshwari Parmarth Trust Offers Free NEET Coaching, Accomodation, And Food To Hindi Medium Students

Kota: The LN Maheshwari Parmarth Trust has announced the second edition of its "Shiksha Sambal Yojana", under which free NEET coaching, accommodation, and food will be provided to Hindi medium students from government schools across seven Hindi-speaking states.

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with Allen Career Institute, Kota. Trustee Dr Naveen Maheshwari said the scheme is aimed at students who have passed class 12 with Biology in the 2024-25 session. He said, "A total of 126 students will be selected, 81 girls and 45 boys, for free one-year NEET coaching along with hostel and food facilities in Kota."

The selection process includes an entrance exam scheduled for June 22, to be held across 63 centres in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The last date to apply is June 7. Results will be announced in July.

Dr Govind Maheshwari, Director of Allen Career Institute, emphasised that only students from families with an annual income of less than Rs three lakh are eligible to apply. "Our goal is to support talented but financially disadvantaged students," he said.

Dr Brijeshwar Maheshwari, another trustee, informed that offline applications can be submitted at Allen centres in the participating states. Eligible students must have secured a minimum average of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 science, with at least 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The entrance exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions based on the Class 12 syllabus. Students must answer 100 questions, 25 each out of 30 questions from Physics and Chemistry and 50 out of 60 from Biology.