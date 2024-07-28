LLB Student Dies In Uttarakhand Police Custody; Family Members Blame Authorities

Ayodhya: An LLB student died under suspicious circumstances in the custody of Uttarakhand Police on the night of July 26. The deceased Bhaskar Pandey was a resident of Madhubani Badepur in Siddharthnagar district. A fraud case was registered against him in Uttarakhand.

After arresting him from Gonda on Friday evening, the condition of the young man turned critical and the police team took him to Ayodhya District Hospital. However, he had already passed away by then.

Cause of death not clear: The reason behind Pandey's death is not clear yet. His relatives have demanded action alleging that the police killed them in custody. The deceased's father-in-law, Digvijaynath Tripathi, said that Bhaskar was worked for a company in Rudrapur a few months ago.

The company officials had blamed Pandey after discrepancies were found in the company's records, Digvijaynath said. However, the reason behind the death cannot be confirmed unless the post-mortem report comes in.

Police had earlier declared him innocent: When Pandey was initially summoned to the court, police had given him a clean chit following which he was released. Two of his mobile phones and a laptop that had been earlier confiscated by the police were also returned after a lot of effort.

Bhaskar had come to take an exam at a college in Nawabganj in Gonda district on Friday, from where he was arrested by the police. Circle Officer (CO) said that the post-mortem of the body will be conducted by a panel of doctors to find out the reason behind the death.

Harish Munjal, owner of the company RS Logistics where Pandey worked, had lodged a complaint at the Rudrapur Kotwali police in Uttarakhand. He said in his complaint that Pandey along with his associates Mohammad Munim Khan, resident of Jamalgarh, Farooq, resident of Alwar, and four others forged road tax receipts and duped the company of Rs. 52,40,000.

Police then traced Pandey down and arrested him. Bhaskar's brother-in-law Shubham Tripathi told that Pandey worked in Uttarakhand a year ago and had returned home after that. "Bhasker returned home after two months due to unavailability of jobs there. They played a trick and asked him to return for his salary but arrested him instead," he added.

Several questions have come forward regarding the inefficiency and carelessness of the Uttarakhand police as they did not inform Ayodhya police about Pandey's arrest. Questions have also been raised about how Pandey suddenly fell sick and died while in police custody.