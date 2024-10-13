ETV Bharat / state

Lizard Tail In Mess Food At Central University Of Rajasthan; Bhagirath Chaudhary Asks VC To Probe

Union Minister of State Bhagirath Chaudhary has asked VC of Central University of Rajasthan to investigate after lizard tail was found in mess food.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Lizard Tail In Mess Food At Central University Of Rajasthan; Bhagirath Chaudhary Asks VC To Probe
Lizard tail found in mess food (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ajmer: Students of Central University of Rajasthan have criticised the administration after a lizard tail was found in the food served at their mess on Saturday.

A video of the plate containing curry with the lizard tail and chapati went viral on social media. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The video has dragged the university into fresh controversy. Earlier, many incidents of dead lizards and insects in mess food had surfaced at the university. The recent video has triggered a protest among students, who have demanded immediate steps to improve the food quality of the meals served at the mess.

Union Minister of State and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that he has asked the university's Vice Chancellor to order a thorough investigation into the matter. Terming it as an extremely serious issue, Chaudhary said, "Ignoring the health condition of students will not tolerated. We have taken this issue seriously and appropriate steps will be taken to address the concerns of the students," the minister said.

The Central University of Rajasthan is located in Bandarsindri of Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. After finding a lizard tail in a plate of food served at the mess today, students informed the chief warden and registrar about it. The university administration is tight-lipped on the matter.

The students recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. They also sent the video to the university administration via email and demanded an immediate improvement of the food quality.

Read more

  1. Dead lizard in canteen food of Central University of Rajasthan, students protest
  2. Dead lizard in food, 33 students of Telangana hostel fall ill

Ajmer: Students of Central University of Rajasthan have criticised the administration after a lizard tail was found in the food served at their mess on Saturday.

A video of the plate containing curry with the lizard tail and chapati went viral on social media. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The video has dragged the university into fresh controversy. Earlier, many incidents of dead lizards and insects in mess food had surfaced at the university. The recent video has triggered a protest among students, who have demanded immediate steps to improve the food quality of the meals served at the mess.

Union Minister of State and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that he has asked the university's Vice Chancellor to order a thorough investigation into the matter. Terming it as an extremely serious issue, Chaudhary said, "Ignoring the health condition of students will not tolerated. We have taken this issue seriously and appropriate steps will be taken to address the concerns of the students," the minister said.

The Central University of Rajasthan is located in Bandarsindri of Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. After finding a lizard tail in a plate of food served at the mess today, students informed the chief warden and registrar about it. The university administration is tight-lipped on the matter.

The students recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. They also sent the video to the university administration via email and demanded an immediate improvement of the food quality.

Read more

  1. Dead lizard in canteen food of Central University of Rajasthan, students protest
  2. Dead lizard in food, 33 students of Telangana hostel fall ill

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHANLIZARD TAIL IN MESS FOODBHAGIRATH CHAUDHARYLIZARD IN RAJASTHAN UNIVERSITY FOOD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.