Lizard Tail In Mess Food At Central University Of Rajasthan; Bhagirath Chaudhary Asks VC To Probe

Ajmer: Students of Central University of Rajasthan have criticised the administration after a lizard tail was found in the food served at their mess on Saturday.

A video of the plate containing curry with the lizard tail and chapati went viral on social media. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The video has dragged the university into fresh controversy. Earlier, many incidents of dead lizards and insects in mess food had surfaced at the university. The recent video has triggered a protest among students, who have demanded immediate steps to improve the food quality of the meals served at the mess.

Union Minister of State and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that he has asked the university's Vice Chancellor to order a thorough investigation into the matter. Terming it as an extremely serious issue, Chaudhary said, "Ignoring the health condition of students will not tolerated. We have taken this issue seriously and appropriate steps will be taken to address the concerns of the students," the minister said.

The Central University of Rajasthan is located in Bandarsindri of Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. After finding a lizard tail in a plate of food served at the mess today, students informed the chief warden and registrar about it. The university administration is tight-lipped on the matter.

The students recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. They also sent the video to the university administration via email and demanded an immediate improvement of the food quality.