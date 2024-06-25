Telangana: Living Man Stops His Funeral, Family Members And Neighbours Shocked!

Vikarabad (Telangana): In a strange turn of events, a man here ended up halting his funeral, shocking his family members and neighbours. Seemingly funny, this story is about Ellappa, who hails from the Nawandgi village and lived a happy life wife Vimalamma, and two children.

He quit working as a cowherd in Bashirabad and had taken up the job of a porter a few days ago. He travelled to Tandur due to some professional committments and had to stay there for some days. While his stay there, he was introduced to a person and soon became friends with him.

On June 22, they went out post work and consumed alcohol. An inebriated Ellappa could not walk anymore and slept on the footpath under the influence of alcohol. His cunning friend stole his money and cell phone and fled from the spot but died while crossing the railway tracks at the Vikarabad Junction railway station that night.

The railway staff combed for evidence at the accident spot and found Ellappa's mobile phone. Based on the data on the device, police assumed the dead person to be Ellappa and duly informed his family members. The devastated family members were unable to recognise him to due to the pathetic condition of the body and sent it to Nawandgi for the last rites to be performed.

The villagers informed managers of the cement company for which Ellappa was working about his sudden death, the news of which shocked a few porters from Bashirabad and Nawandgi as they had seen him working there there on Sunday morning, June 23.

They rushed to Ellappa and informed him the issue. A confused Ellappa immediately dialed home and asked his family members to stop the funeral. The railway police in their defense said that the mishap took place as the body was dismembered and could not be identified properly.