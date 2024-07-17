ETV Bharat / state

Livestock Census To Be Held Through App In Three States

New Delhi: For the first time ever a livestock census will be conducted through a software application in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand to get an accurate data on animals and their breeds that will pave the way for formulating future policies and implementation of programmes, a senior official of Animal Husbandry & Dairy told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the digital mobile application-based census, VP Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry & Dairy said, “This mobile application will help to get accurate data of livestock. The census will help to formulate future policies, implement programmes and create new schemes.”

“The census of livestock is conducted every five years to get first-hand information about the trends of animals in the area and their breeds. It will be the 21st census which will be conducted from September to December. This time, we will use software through a mobile phone in which a particular application will be installed before starting survey work,” he said.

Singh said that the enumerators will install this application in their mobile phones and fill in the details of livestock during the survey after which, the data will be transferred to the portal server. They will be provided specific IDs and passwords and for collecting and submitting the data.

"After submitting the data, supervisors will scrutinise the data to rule out any discrepancies in the figures. He/she will compare the data to the previous records and will go to the field to check and verify those. After which, data will be sent to the District Nodal Officer and on approval, it will be transferred to the server," he said.

“To get accurate livestock data from the field, we have installed “Geo Location” system to track whether enumerators are going to the field or not,” Singh said.