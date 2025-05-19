ETV Bharat / state

Live Wire Falls On Tent Housing Condolence Meeting In Rajasthan; Two Dead, 8 Injured

The incident occurred at Umarlai village of Balotra where the electric wire snapped and fell on the tent housing a condolence meeting.

Injured being treated at a hospital after live wire falls on condolence meeting in Balotra, Rajasathan
Injured being treated at a hospital after live wire falls on condolence meeting in Balotra, Rajasathan
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

Balotra: In a tragic incident, two people died while eight others were injured after a live electric wire fell on a tent erected for a condolence meeting in Rajasthan's Balotra on Monday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Amararam, 70 and 35-year-old Kanana resident Harmalram. The incident occurred at Umarlai village under Pachpadara police station limits of Balotra district.

Local villager Harisingh, who was present at the spot, said that tents were erected at Lakharam Dewasi's house in the village for a condolence meeting on Monday in which about 40-50 people were sitting. A live electric wire broke and fell on the tent electrocuting the people in the condolence meeting, Harisingh said.

Ten people were electrocuted in the accident and were brought to Nahta Hospital of whom Amararam and Harmalram succumbed while eight others received grievous burn injuries.

Chief Medical Officer of the hospital Sandeep Devat confirmed the death of two people adding one of the injured has been referred to Jodhpur for specialised treatment. Tehsildar of Pachpadara Gopi Kishan Paliwal, who visited the spot, said that the accident happened due to breaking of electric wire during a condolence meeting.

The electrocution of the locals at the condolence meeting has caused shock and grief in the area and sent the entire village in mourning.

