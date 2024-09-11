ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Devotees In Panic After Live Mortar Bomb Found On Road To Ramdevra Fair

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Hours after a letter threatening to blow up Baba Ramdev temple surfaced in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, devotees walking towards Ramdevra Fair were left panic-stricken after they spotted a live mortar bomb on the Chacha-Ramdevra Road on Wednesday. Police have handed over the bomb to the Indian Army.

The fair is being held in Ramdevra town of the district and a large number of devotees come here on foot. A group of devotees going to Ramdevra found the bomb, half-buried in the sand. They immediately informed the local police station after which, police and Indian Army personnel reached the spot. The Army personnel have taken the bomb in their possession, police said.

Lathi police station officer Sukhram Vishnoi said that information was received about the bomb being found on the Ramdevra-Chacha Road, after which, the Indian Army officials were informed and called to the spot. "The live bomb has been handed over to the Indian Army, who will defuse it at its own level," he said.

There is an Army field firing range nearby and it is believed that the bomb must have been left by the Army personnel during some exercise. The Army will probe into the matter.