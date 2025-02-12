ETV Bharat / state

Live-in Relationship Provision In UCC Challenged In Uttarakhand High Court

A resident from Bhimtal filed a PIL in the Uttarakhand High Court challenging multiple provisions of the UCC.

Live-in Relationship Provision In Uttarakhand UCC Challenged In Nainital High Court
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Nainital: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, specifically its provisions regarding live-in relationships. The case was heard on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Ashish Naithani.

During the hearing, the bench directed the Uttarakhand government to submit its response within six weeks. A resident from Bhimtal, Suresh Singh Negi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, challenging multiple provisions of the UCC, particularly those related to live-in relationships.

Additionally, he has raised concerns over the UCC’s disregard for the marriage customs of certain communities, including Muslims and Parsis. Another petitioner, Elmasuddin Siddiqui, a resident of Dehradun, has also filed a writ petition, arguing that the UCC ignores minority customs and traditions. Negi's plea contended that live-in relationships are unconstitutional.

The petition contended that while the legal age for marriage is 21 years for men and 18 years for women, the UCC allows live-in relationships at 18 years for both partners. The petition also contended that children born from live-in relationships will be considered legitimate.

The UCC permits a partner to exit a live-in relationship by submitting an application to the registrar, after which they can leave their partner within 15 days. In contrast, formal marriages require a lengthy judicial process for divorce.

The petitioner alleged that this provision undermines the sanctity of marriage, as divorce in a legal marriage takes decades and requires full maintenance for the spouse. The plea contended that the UCC has interfered with constitutional rights, violating the rights of state citizens. The petition contends that these provisions could lead to a rise in live-in relationships over traditional marriages.

The second petition challenged the UCC for allegedly ignoring Islamic customs and the Quran’s teachings Widow’s Mourning Period. According to Islamic tradition, a widow observes a 40-day mourning period for her deceased husband, praying for his soul. The UCC, however, does not recognise this practice.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand: Govt Clarifies Information Of Applicants Registering For Services Under UCC Will Be Kept Confidential
  2. Tribals In Live-In Relationships With Non-Tribals Also Exempted From UCC
  3. No Discrimination In UCC Like Maha Kumbh: Pushkar Dhami Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Nainital: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, specifically its provisions regarding live-in relationships. The case was heard on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Ashish Naithani.

During the hearing, the bench directed the Uttarakhand government to submit its response within six weeks. A resident from Bhimtal, Suresh Singh Negi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, challenging multiple provisions of the UCC, particularly those related to live-in relationships.

Additionally, he has raised concerns over the UCC’s disregard for the marriage customs of certain communities, including Muslims and Parsis. Another petitioner, Elmasuddin Siddiqui, a resident of Dehradun, has also filed a writ petition, arguing that the UCC ignores minority customs and traditions. Negi's plea contended that live-in relationships are unconstitutional.

The petition contended that while the legal age for marriage is 21 years for men and 18 years for women, the UCC allows live-in relationships at 18 years for both partners. The petition also contended that children born from live-in relationships will be considered legitimate.

The UCC permits a partner to exit a live-in relationship by submitting an application to the registrar, after which they can leave their partner within 15 days. In contrast, formal marriages require a lengthy judicial process for divorce.

The petitioner alleged that this provision undermines the sanctity of marriage, as divorce in a legal marriage takes decades and requires full maintenance for the spouse. The plea contended that the UCC has interfered with constitutional rights, violating the rights of state citizens. The petition contends that these provisions could lead to a rise in live-in relationships over traditional marriages.

The second petition challenged the UCC for allegedly ignoring Islamic customs and the Quran’s teachings Widow’s Mourning Period. According to Islamic tradition, a widow observes a 40-day mourning period for her deceased husband, praying for his soul. The UCC, however, does not recognise this practice.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand: Govt Clarifies Information Of Applicants Registering For Services Under UCC Will Be Kept Confidential
  2. Tribals In Live-In Relationships With Non-Tribals Also Exempted From UCC
  3. No Discrimination In UCC Like Maha Kumbh: Pushkar Dhami Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHANDUNIFORM CIVIL CODELIVE IN RELATIONSHIPUTTARAKHAND HIGH COURTUTTARAKHAND UCC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.