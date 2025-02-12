ETV Bharat / state

Live-in Relationship Provision In UCC Challenged In Uttarakhand High Court

Nainital: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has been challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, specifically its provisions regarding live-in relationships. The case was heard on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Ashish Naithani.

During the hearing, the bench directed the Uttarakhand government to submit its response within six weeks. A resident from Bhimtal, Suresh Singh Negi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, challenging multiple provisions of the UCC, particularly those related to live-in relationships.

Additionally, he has raised concerns over the UCC’s disregard for the marriage customs of certain communities, including Muslims and Parsis. Another petitioner, Elmasuddin Siddiqui, a resident of Dehradun, has also filed a writ petition, arguing that the UCC ignores minority customs and traditions. Negi's plea contended that live-in relationships are unconstitutional.

The petition contended that while the legal age for marriage is 21 years for men and 18 years for women, the UCC allows live-in relationships at 18 years for both partners. The petition also contended that children born from live-in relationships will be considered legitimate.