Live-In Relationship Ends In Tragedy: Muzaffarnagar Woman Killed By Father And Brother

Police produce the father and brother, who were arrested in connection with an honour killing, before the media, in Muzaffarnagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking case of honour killing, a woman who had defied societal norms and chosen to live in a live-in relationship was allegedly murdered by her father and brother in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Jadwad village under the jurisdiction of Kakrauli police station.

According to the police, Saraswati (35), daughter of Rajveer, had been married twice. Her first marriage took place in 2019 in Morna village under the Bhopa police station area, but she returned to her parental home within two years. She was married again in 2022 in Shamli, but that too ended within a year. Subsequently, she moved to Gurugram and began living with her lover, Amit, in a live-in relationship. She had also taken up a job there.

On May 10, Saraswati returned to her village. When she was about to leave again on May 29, her father Rajveer and brother Sumit, with the help of an accomplice, Hardayal from Roorkee, strangled her to death. They then took her body to a forest in Katia village, about 5 km away, doused it in petrol, and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.