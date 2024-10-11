ETV Bharat / state

Live Cockroach Measuring 3 cm Removed From Man's Intestine In Delhi

New Delhi: A live cockroach measuring 3 centimeters was successfully removed from the small intestine of a 23-year-old man at a private hospital here, officials said on Friday.

The procedure, which took 10 minutes, was carried out using advanced endoscopic techniques at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, a hospital spokesperson said. The patient had complained of severe abdominal pain and difficulty in digesting food for the past few days, said Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology Shubham Vatsya, who led the medical team.

An Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy was performed that revealed the live cockroach lodged in the patient's small intestine, Vatsya said. Using a specialised endoscope with dual channels --one for air and water infusion and another for suction --the medical team successfully extracted the insect, he said.