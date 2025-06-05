Live Cartridges, Digital Devices Seized In Kashmir Terror Case Raids By NIA

Srinagar: At least 32 residential places were raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across Kashmir on Thursday in the ongoing probe into a terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terror outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.
“Two live cartridges, one fired bullet head, and a bayonet have been recovered during the searches. Apart from this, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data & documents have been recovered by NIA in these searches,” said the NIA spokesperson.
The raided premises were of hybrid terrorists and overground workers of Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.
These frontal outfits are affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr, the NIA official added.
“The cadres and workers whose premises were searched are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunitions,” he said.
According to the NIA investigations, the outfits have been “conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K”.
The investigations have revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using social media and online apps to facilitate and promote terror.
“Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc., to their operatives and cadres in Kashmir,” the official said.
Read More