Live Cartridges, Digital Devices Seized In Kashmir Terror Case Raids By NIA

Srinagar: At least 32 residential places were raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across Kashmir on Thursday in the ongoing probe into a terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terror outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two live cartridges, one fired bullet head, and a bayonet have been recovered during the searches. Apart from this, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data & documents have been recovered by NIA in these searches,” said the NIA spokesperson.

The raided premises were of hybrid terrorists and overground workers of Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

These frontal outfits are affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr, the NIA official added.