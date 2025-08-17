On 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are completely misguided. They have missed the mark. They have no trust in constitutional institutions... There will be no one left to even take the name of the Congress party. The Congress party is on the verge of extinction due to its misdeeds."
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Yatra Live: 1,300 KM 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' To Begin From Sasaram Today
Published : August 17, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Stepping up the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Election Commission of India for alleged vote theft, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will begin his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today.The yatra, part of Congress campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori", will cover over 20 districts in the state set to go to Assembly Polls later this year. Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground Sasaram and after 16 days, it will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. Gandhi is also expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.The yatra will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said. It will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Yatra Live | Congress Party Completely Misguided: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Yatra Live | Prevailing Situation In Country Worse Than Emergency: Lalu
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday alleged that the situation prevailing in the country under the BJP-led central government was worse than the time of the Emergency. The former Bihar chief minister was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Sasaram for Congress leader’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which kicks off on Sunday in Rohtas district.
“We are fighting a battle against the prevailing situation in the country, which is worse than what it was during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is also with us,” Prasad, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, said. The 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will cover over 20 districts in Bihar.
With the assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from the BIADA Ground in Sasaram. It will conclude after 16 days with a rally in Patna on September 1.
“It is the duty of every citizen to protect democracy and the Constitution… The Constitution guarantees every voter the right to vote. The BJP and its allies are attempting to snatch away this right... We will not allow that to happen. We are confident that we will get the blessings of the people of Bihar in this yatra," Yadav said. On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country. It was lifted on March 21, 1977. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Yatra Live: Unofficial Start Of Opposition's Poll Campaign
After the 'UP ke ladke' slogan in 2017, 'Bihar ke ladke' Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are set to launch the INDIA bloc's virtual poll campaign to wrest power from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on August 17. '
Although August 17 will mark the launch of a 16-day, yatra the two INDIA bloc leaders will undertake through 25 districts in Bihar over the issue of 'vote theft', the 1,300 km protest march coming just two months ahead of the November assembly elections is being seen in the political circles as the unofficial start of the opposition's poll campaign. Read More...
'Vote Chori' | Congress Attacks EC, Says It Crossed All Limits Of 'Shamelessness'
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission, accusing it of having "crossed all limits of shamelessness", and said it is expected to be the epitome of probity.
Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said if the Election Commission welcomed the scrutiny of electoral rolls, the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other election commissioners must come clean on why they still refuse to provide parties with machine-readable electoral rolls and CCTV footage.
"The ECI has crossed all limits of shamelessness by shrugging all its responsibilities in the face of grave allegations of vote theft and mass rigging. Constitutional authorities are expected to be the epitome of probity - not hide behind vaguely drafted press notes to hide their guilt in destroying democracy," Venugopal said in a post on X.
Seeking to counter opposition parties' allegations of fudging in voter data, the Election Commission has said it seems that some political parties did not examine the electoral rolls at the "appropriate time" to point out errors to the poll machinery and noted that it welcomes a scrutiny of the document to help its officials remove flaws. Venugopal said the onus on catching the scale and volume of their vote theft cannot be on political parties and its BLAs.
He said the ECI claims "utmost transparency is the hallmark of electoral roll preparation". "We wish to ask ECI if any of these decisions are part of their agenda of promoting 'utmost transparency': Denying machine-readable rolls to parties; and taking down already uploaded machine-readable versions of the draft SIR rolls. Deleting CCTV footage within 45 days. "Submitting before the Supreme Court that it is not bound to disclose the reason behind deleting 65 lakh names in the Bihar SIR process and refusing to meet opposition MPs marching to meet the ECI," Venugopal said.
Sharing the EC's press note, the Congress leader said the tone and tenor of the EC's note raises greater suspicions that the ECI will take no steps to address the public's grave concerns about the alleged "mass scale vote-rigging done by the BJP-controlled ECI".
"If the ECI 'welcomes the scrutiny of electoral rolls', the Chief Election Commissioner and other ECs must come clean on why they still refuse to provide parties with machine-readable electoral rolls and why CCTV footage is being deleted," he said. In a statement, the EC said the period for raising claims and objections after the draft voters' list is published is the appropriate time for parties to flag flaws.
"It seems that some political parties and their booth level agents (BLAs) did not examine the electoral rolls at the appropriate time and did not point out errors, if any...," it said. The EC noted that recently, some political parties and individuals raised issues about errors in the electoral rolls, including the electoral rolls prepared in the past. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi Bihar Yatra Live | Fight To Protect 'One Person, One Vote', Says LoP
In a post in Hindi on X on Saturday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was a fight to protect the most basic democratic right of one person, one vote'. He asked people to join him in his march to "save the Constitution".
"16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This is a fight to protect the most basic democratic right - 'one person, one vote'." "Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution," he added.
EC Compartment Of BJP's 'Double Engine'; 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Will Be 'Historic': Pawan Khera
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had actually "exposed" the designs of the BJP to disenfranchise lakhs of voters belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and minority communities, poor people and daily wagers.
He had alleged that it was a conspiracy to not only steal our votes, but also steal our identity. "Today they will snatch the underprivileged people's right to vote, tomorrow they will refuse them the share in government schemes like free food and housing," he had claimed.
Khera had also said that the Election Commission becoming like one of the "compartments" of the BJP's so called "double engine" was unacceptable and the Congress will not let that happen. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi ji has set out for a yatra, the democracy of this country has turned a page. 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic march. It will prove to be a milestone in the history of our democracy," he had said.
