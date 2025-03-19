'Listen To Your Conscience & Resign', K'taka Law Minister Tells Public Service Commission Members

Bengaluru: In a rare incident, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Tuesday called upon members of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to listen to their 'conscience and resign voluntarily' to facilitate the State Government to take corrective measures to improve the efficiency of the state's premier recruitment agency.

Patil's appeal came in the wake of charges of unbridled corruption in KPSC recruitments and its recent bungling in the setting up of question papers. "Everybody knows that there are the lacunae (in KPSC functioning) and the corrupt practices. Here is a KPSC which cannot conduct examinations (properly) and even give correct translated question papers to the candidates appearing for exams. When all this is happening, I wonder if their conscience doesn't prick them (KPSC members) or not," he said.

Referring to the Constitutional immunity the KPSC members enjoy that makes it near impossible for the State Government to remove or initiate any action against the erring KPSC members, Patil said "Under the existing rules, the state government has no powers to rein in KPSC even though it appoints them. Our hands are completely tied." he added.

"So if the house agrees, let us tell KPSC members to listen to their conscience and resign. At least that will allow the state government to set things right in KPSC based on the aspirations of the people. It is not the opinion of the government alone but that of the people of the state, media and the courts," he said.

Later the House passed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions ) (Amendment) Bill that seeks to make some changes in the KPSC administration. Among others, the bill allows the State Government to formulate rules on KPSC without the latter's consultation. "The bill will provide more space for the government in framing rules for the KPSC. The Bill is more important because we are removing the provision of consulting KPSC while making rules," he said.