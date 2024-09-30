ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Transported Under Guise Of Tomato Sauce Seized In Rajasthan's Kota, Truck Driver Held

Kota (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police have seized liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Kota district on Monday that was being transported in a truck from Haryana to Gujarat under the guise of tomato ketchup and the driver has been arrested.

A total of 327 cartons of beer and liquor bottles were recovered in a major operation under the Kaithoon police station area of ​​the district, police said. Two fake number plates were also found, they said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the liquor was transported for upcoming 'garba' in Gujarat.

Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar said acting on information of illegal liquor being transported here, an operation was launched in the Kaithoon police station area under the leadership of SHO Suresh Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh of Cyber ​​Cell.

"During the drive, a truck was stopped for checking and several cartons of tomato sauce were found inside it. The sauce bottles raised suspicion and a thorough probe was conducted. On further checking, several cartons of illegal liquor and beer were found hidden beneath the sauce bottles," he said.