Liquor Scam Trail Leads To Dubai: Ongole Businessman Flees, YSRCP Leader Chevireddy's Role Under SIT Scanner

Amaravati: In a dramatic twist in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, Pradyumna, a real estate businessman from Ongole, has fled to Dubai after allegedly acting as a front for YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy in falsely claiming ownership of Rs 8.36 crore seized during the 2024 general elections. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revealed that the seized amount was part of a liquor bribe fund intended to influence election outcomes.

From Ongole to Dubai: Escape Plan Unfolds

According to the SIT, Pradyumna met Chevireddy in Tirupati on June 3, days before fleeing the country. Investigators suspect that Chevireddy assured him, “If SIT catches you, I’ll handle it. Go to Dubai; everything will be arranged.” Pradyumna switched off his phone immediately after the meeting and vanished. A lookout notice has now been issued against him.

The SIT investigation uncovered that the entire escape operation was orchestrated to prevent exposure of the liquor scam trail, which connects directly to top YSRCP leaders.

Seized Money at Garikapadu: Liquor Bribe, Not Mango Business

The Rs 8.36 crore was seized on May 9, 2024, at the Garikapadu check post in the NTR district during election time. Initially, no one claimed the cash, and the case went cold. But months later, Chevireddy roped in Pradyumna to claim the money as proceeds from a mango business.

At Chevireddy’s direction, a letter was sent to the Income Tax Department, falsely claiming ownership of the seized cash. However, the I-T department didn’t respond. The SIT now confirms that the money was collected from liquor distilleries and supply companies by Raj Kesireddy’s network, and was being transported to fund YSRCP candidates.

Pradyumna’s Links and Dubious Role