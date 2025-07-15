Liquor Scam Trail Leads To Dubai: Ongole Businessman Flees, YSRCP Leader Chevireddy's Role Under SIT Scanner

Amaravati: In a dramatic twist in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, Pradyumna, a real estate businessman from Ongole, has fled to Dubai after allegedly acting as a front for YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy in falsely claiming ownership of Rs 8.36 crore seized during the 2024 general elections. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revealed that the seized amount was part of a liquor bribe fund intended to influence election outcomes.
From Ongole to Dubai: Escape Plan Unfolds
According to the SIT, Pradyumna met Chevireddy in Tirupati on June 3, days before fleeing the country. Investigators suspect that Chevireddy assured him, “If SIT catches you, I’ll handle it. Go to Dubai; everything will be arranged.” Pradyumna switched off his phone immediately after the meeting and vanished. A lookout notice has now been issued against him.
The SIT investigation uncovered that the entire escape operation was orchestrated to prevent exposure of the liquor scam trail, which connects directly to top YSRCP leaders.
Seized Money at Garikapadu: Liquor Bribe, Not Mango Business
The Rs 8.36 crore was seized on May 9, 2024, at the Garikapadu check post in the NTR district during election time. Initially, no one claimed the cash, and the case went cold. But months later, Chevireddy roped in Pradyumna to claim the money as proceeds from a mango business.
At Chevireddy’s direction, a letter was sent to the Income Tax Department, falsely claiming ownership of the seized cash. However, the I-T department didn’t respond. The SIT now confirms that the money was collected from liquor distilleries and supply companies by Raj Kesireddy’s network, and was being transported to fund YSRCP candidates.
Pradyumna’s Links and Dubious Role
Pradyumna, once a real estate businessman in Hyderabad, expanded to Tirupati and reportedly became close to Chevireddy. The SIT suspects that Chevireddy used him as a proxy to shield the scam trail. When the heat intensified, Chevireddy filed a petition in the High Court on Pradyumna’s behalf, seeking the return of the seized cash, a move that raised eyebrows, given the 11-month delay. While Pradyumna slipped away to Dubai on June 3, Chevireddy himself was caught trying to flee to Sri Lanka and was arrested by the SIT on June 17.
Liquor Scam Profits Turned into Telangana Real Estate
In a parallel probe, the SIT discovered that proceeds from the liquor scam were used to purchase 90 acres in Shabad near Hyderabad, worth approximately Rs 150 crore. These lands were bought in phases between 2021 and 2023, with 60 acres already sold.
This major investment linked directly to Raj Kesireddy served a dual purpose: laundering black money and generating massive profits. An additional 326 square yards in Gachibowli, worth about Rs 15 crore, was also purchased with scam funds. The SIT is preparing proposals to seize these properties.
Bail Petitions Rejected for Top Accused
In a significant development, the Vijayawada ACB Court on Monday dismissed the bail petitions of two key accused in the scam: Govindappa Balaji (A-33), Director of Bharathi Cements and Sajjala Sridhar Reddy (A-6), former Director of SPY Distilleries.
Citing the possibility of influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, Magistrate Bhaskar Rao rejected their bail applications.
