ETV Bharat / state

'Liquor Scam': Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son Chaitanya Arrested By ACB and EOW

Raipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with co-accused Dipen Chawda on Wednesday (September 24) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Both were produced before a special Prevention of Corruption Act court and remanded in ACB/EOW custody until October 6 (Monday). Chaitanya has been in judicial custody and lodged in a jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam.

On Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing officials produced him in a court after obtaining his production warrant.

He and Chawda were arrested in connection with the "liquor scam" and produced in a special court (Prevention of Corruption Act) here, which remanded them in the ACB/EOW custody till October 6, according to a release issued by the agency. The ACB/EOW has been probing the corruption and criminal angles in the case registered last January.

The alleged liquor scam amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government was in power.

Chaitanya's lawyer, Faisal Rizvi, alleged he was arrested without any evidence as part of a pressure tactic. In the main chargesheet and multiple supplementary chargesheets filed so far (by the ACB/EOW), Chaitanya has not been named in any of them. Around 45 persons were named as accused in those charge sheets, but 29 of them were never arrested, he said.

"After the Chhattisgarh High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanya, he was arrested by the ACB/EOW. The basis of arrest put before the special court by EOW is the statement of one of the accused in the case, Laxmi Narayan Bansal, related to Rs 1,000 crore (proceeds of crime). The key fact is that Chaitanya's name has not been mentioned in any of the charge sheets," the lawyer said.

The same special court has issued a warrant against Bansal, he said.