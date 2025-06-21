ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Scam Money Used To Set Up Iron Ore Factory In Tanzania: Explosive Revelations In SIT Probe

Amaravati: In a sensational twist in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam investigation, a key accused and a witness had revealed that the bribe money from the scam was not only used to influence elections but also diverted abroad to set up industries.

According to statements made by accused Katta Pranoy Prakash under Section 164 CrPC, the liquor scam proceeds running into thousands of crores were partly used to buy votes during the 2024 general elections and partly routed to African countries like Tanzania and Zimbabwe to establish an iron ore factory and food processing units.

Focus on Chevireddy, Raj KC Reddy

The SIT probe has revealed that Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy (A-38), Raj KC Reddy (A-31), and Venkatesh Naidu (A-34), all arrested in the case, were deeply involved in diverting these funds abroad. In January 2025, the trio visited Tanzania and held discussions with Pranoy Prakash about investing in the iron ore industry. They stayed the for six days, assessing feasibility and planning operations.

Bribe Money Stored in a Flat near Tadepalli Palace

Pranoy Prakash admitted that he rented a flat (No. 312) in Landmark Apartments near Tadepalli Palace on the instructions of accused A-8 Buneti Chanakya. This location became the secret hub for storing bribe money collected from distilleries and liquor companies. The funds were distributed from this flat to the YSRCP candidates ahead of the elections.

Representatives from liquor companies delivered cash sometimes Rs. 20–25 lakh at a time in cardboard boxes which were handed over to Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy's close aides: Balaji Kumar Yadav, gunman Madan Reddy, Giri, and Naveen. This process occurred at least 20 times between June 2023 and April 2024.

YSRCP Will Come Back to Power: Chanakya's Promise