Liquor Scam Accused Chevireddy Threatens SIT Officers, Tears Papers During Probe

Amaravati: Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the sensational liquor scam, reportedly behaved aggressively with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers during his three-day custody. He allegedly threatened the officials, refused to cooperate, and even tore up documents prepared during the interrogation.

According to SIT sources, Reddy warned investigators, saying, “I know everything about the SIT officers. I’ll dig up your pasts and fix your fates. I’ll take a house right in front of your office and monitor your accounts.”

Though the officials asked him over 200 questions during the custody period, Reddy reportedly did not give a single answer in a proper manner. Officials say he raised his voice, used abusive language and refused to respond. His misbehaviour has reportedly been captured on the CCTV cameras and the SIT stated that the footage will be submitted in court.

“We Are Not in Your Custody”

When SIT officers patiently tried to get answers, Chevireddy allegedly snapped, saying, “I will not answer what you ask. Write down what I say.” It was after an officer reminded him that he was in their custody and not the other way around, that he mellowed down briefly. The officer reportedly told Reddy that they had all the evidence against him regarding his role in the liquor scam.

Refused to Sign, Tore Papers