ETV Bharat / state

RPF Seizes Huge Consignment Of Liquor At Katihar Rly Station

The seizure of country, foreign and illicit liquor was made from 15720 Siliguri-Katihar Passenger.

Bihar Police and the Railway Protection Force are adopting technology to stay a step ahead of liquor smugglers in the dry state of Bihar.
The seized consignment of liquor at the RPF post in Katihar railway station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Katihar: Bihar Police and the Railway Protection Force are adopting technology to stay a step ahead of liquor smugglers in the dry state of Bihar.

The Railway Protection Force, under Operation Satark, has been using state-of-the-art surveillance to keep an eye on liquor smugglers. The efforts yielded results as a liquor smuggling gang was busted at Katihar railway station recently. Railway Protection Force personnel seized a large consignment of liquor being smuggled in 15720 Siliguri-Katihar Passenger from West Bengal to Katihar.

Katihar East Post Incharge Rakesh Kumar said the Railway Protection Force had received information that a large consignment of liquor was about to reach Katihar from West Bengal in train number 15720 Siliguri Katihar Passenger. As soon as the information was received, a special team of RPF was deployed in the railway yard.

''As soon as the train reached platform number 7 of Katihar Junction, a search operation was conducted in the train during which 126 litres of country, foreign and illicit liquor was recovered from a compartment," he said. However, no individual was arrested in the operation.

Kumar said keeping an eye on such illegal activities is more difficult at night. "Drone cameras played an important role in the operation. Accurate and live monitoring was kept on every activity inside the train through drones. Such operations will continue in future as well," the RPF officer said.

Also Read

Liquor Worth Rs 20,000 Being Smuggled In Mango Baskets To Bihar Seized, One Arrested

Rajasthan Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 1.3 Cr Being Smuggled From Punjab To Gujarat, Truck Driver Arrested

Katihar: Bihar Police and the Railway Protection Force are adopting technology to stay a step ahead of liquor smugglers in the dry state of Bihar.

The Railway Protection Force, under Operation Satark, has been using state-of-the-art surveillance to keep an eye on liquor smugglers. The efforts yielded results as a liquor smuggling gang was busted at Katihar railway station recently. Railway Protection Force personnel seized a large consignment of liquor being smuggled in 15720 Siliguri-Katihar Passenger from West Bengal to Katihar.

Katihar East Post Incharge Rakesh Kumar said the Railway Protection Force had received information that a large consignment of liquor was about to reach Katihar from West Bengal in train number 15720 Siliguri Katihar Passenger. As soon as the information was received, a special team of RPF was deployed in the railway yard.

''As soon as the train reached platform number 7 of Katihar Junction, a search operation was conducted in the train during which 126 litres of country, foreign and illicit liquor was recovered from a compartment," he said. However, no individual was arrested in the operation.

Kumar said keeping an eye on such illegal activities is more difficult at night. "Drone cameras played an important role in the operation. Accurate and live monitoring was kept on every activity inside the train through drones. Such operations will continue in future as well," the RPF officer said.

Also Read

Liquor Worth Rs 20,000 Being Smuggled In Mango Baskets To Bihar Seized, One Arrested

Rajasthan Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 1.3 Cr Being Smuggled From Punjab To Gujarat, Truck Driver Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SILIGURI KATIHAR PASSENGER TRAINDRONE USE FOR LIQUOR RECOVERBIHAR NEWSBIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.