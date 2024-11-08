ETV Bharat / state

Liquor, Drugs, Freebies Worth Rs 13.26 Crore Seized In Thane District Since Mode Code Kicked In

A total of 209 FIRs were registered in connection with seizures, as stated by Thane Collector Shingare during a review meeting with Special Observer Balakrishnan.

Thane: Between October 15, when the model code of conduct for Maharashtra elections came into force, and November 5, authorities in Thane district have seized liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore, officials have said. A total of 209 FIRs have been registered in connection with the seizures, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said during a review meeting with Special Observer (Expenses) B R Balakrishnan on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Shingare shared a presentation on key numbers associated with the upcoming polls in the Thane district, which has 72,29,339 voters spread across 18 assembly segments. Of them, 22,82,882 are women and 1,415 are from the third gender category. The district has 1,72,981 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 38,149 persons with disabilities eligible to cast their ballots and 56,976 voters above the age of 85.

A total of 30,868 staff will man the election process in the district, Shingare said. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

