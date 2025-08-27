ETV Bharat / state

Faridabad Liquor Businessman Shot Thrice By Friend For Taking Wife To Manali

Faridabad: A liquor businessman was shot three times by a friend outside the KLJ Society in Sector 70 of Greater Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

The businessman, Suresh, a resident of Sector 10, was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital, they said. Suresh, they said, also has a salon in Sector 9.

According to police, his friend fired at Suresh in anger because he had taken his wife with him to Manali. An FIR was registered at the BPTP Police Station, and three teams were formed to nab the shooter, who is on the run.

Police said four days ago, Suresh went to Manali with his security guard Sonu and his wife Durgesh. Suresh also took Megha, a Sector 2 resident who works as a manager at his salon.