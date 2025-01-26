Liquor Ban In MP Can Only Be Successful With Joint Efforts Of Govt, Society: CM Yadav

Bhopal/Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that awareness is being created about liquor prohibition in the state, and the campaign can be successful only with joint efforts from the government and society.
Yadav addressed a Republic Day function at Nehru Stadium in Indore and inspected the ceremonial parade. Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.
Speaking at the Republic Day function in Indore, Yadav said citizens are being made aware of liquor prohibition, and this work can be successful only with joint efforts of the government and society.
The state cabinet on Friday decided to ban the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities and towns in Madhya Pradesh. He said the state government has decided to close liquor shops in religious towns of the state on the advice of saints and social organisations.
Yadav said, "Liquor prohibition will remain in force on both banks of the Narmada River in the state as earlier." While listing the achievements of his government, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is making its mark as a developed state and has become an attractive state in the country for investment.
He said the state government has declared 2025 as a "year of industry and employment". Yadav said the state government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.17 lakh crore from seven regional industrial conferences held at different places and programmes organised in major cities of the country and the world.
He said more than four lakh people will get employment if these proposals take concrete shape. The chief minister said the per capita income in the state has increased to Rs 1.42 lakh, and a target has been set to provide government jobs to 2.50 lakh youth of the state in the next five years.
He further highlighted that the production of renewable energy in the state was only 438 MW 12 years ago, and it has increased to 7,300 MW in December 2024.
"We are moving towards achieving the target of producing 20,000 MW renewable energy in the state by 2030," Yadav said. The chief minister said in order to save time and government resources, arrangements will be made in the next one and a half years so that the appearance of prisoners and testimony of doctors in pending cases in the courts can be done through video-conferencing.
Remembering the contribution of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief minister said he has played an unforgettable role in framing the Constitution. Yadav said the Constitution makes citizens aware of their duties, rights, pride and self-respect. Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow, near Indore.
State ministers also participated in functions organised in different districts, read out the chief minister's message and inspected the ceremonial parade.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari unfurled the national flag at the party's state headquarters, while Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh attended the function at the Congress office in Indore.
State BJP chief VD Sharma, party's regional organisation secretary Ajay Jamwal, state organisation general secretary Hitanand and other leaders unfurled the tricolour at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal.