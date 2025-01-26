ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Ban In MP Can Only Be Successful With Joint Efforts Of Govt, Society: CM Yadav

Bhopal/Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that awareness is being created about liquor prohibition in the state, and the campaign can be successful only with joint efforts from the government and society.

Yadav addressed a Republic Day function at Nehru Stadium in Indore and inspected the ceremonial parade. Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Speaking at the Republic Day function in Indore, Yadav said citizens are being made aware of liquor prohibition, and this work can be successful only with joint efforts of the government and society.

The state cabinet on Friday decided to ban the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities and towns in Madhya Pradesh. He said the state government has decided to close liquor shops in religious towns of the state on the advice of saints and social organisations.

Yadav said, "Liquor prohibition will remain in force on both banks of the Narmada River in the state as earlier." While listing the achievements of his government, the chief minister said Madhya Pradesh is making its mark as a developed state and has become an attractive state in the country for investment.

He said the state government has declared 2025 as a "year of industry and employment". Yadav said the state government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.17 lakh crore from seven regional industrial conferences held at different places and programmes organised in major cities of the country and the world.

He said more than four lakh people will get employment if these proposals take concrete shape. The chief minister said the per capita income in the state has increased to Rs 1.42 lakh, and a target has been set to provide government jobs to 2.50 lakh youth of the state in the next five years.