Lioness 'Jaya' Dies Of Renal Failure At Birsa Munda Zoo In Ranchi

Ranchi: Jaya, a lioness of the Birsa Munda Biological Park in Ranchi died on Sunday due to chronic renal failure. She was undergoing treatment at Ranchi Veterinary College for the last 22 days.

Dr Om Prakash Sahu of Birsa Munda Zoo said Jaya was suffering from kidney related ailments for a long time and was currently being treated under the supervision of a team of doctors of Ranchi Veterinary College.

"Jaya was brought to Ranchi from Gujarat's Junagadh district in 2019 as part of an animal exchange programme. She was brought to Ranchi while a pair of leopard cats and a banded krait snake were sent from here to Junagadh Zoo," Dr Sahu said.

Jaya's partner passed away last year and now with her death, Birsa Munda Zoo is left with only a pair of lions, Shashank and Priyanka.