Lioness 'Jaya' Dies Of Renal Failure At Birsa Munda Zoo In Ranchi

Lioness Jaya was brought from Junagarh to Birsa Munda Zoo in 2019 and was suffering from kidney related ailments for a long time.

Lioness 'Jaya' Dies Of Renal Failure At Birsa Munda Zoo In Ranchi
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Ranchi: Jaya, a lioness of the Birsa Munda Biological Park in Ranchi died on Sunday due to chronic renal failure. She was undergoing treatment at Ranchi Veterinary College for the last 22 days.

Dr Om Prakash Sahu of Birsa Munda Zoo said Jaya was suffering from kidney related ailments for a long time and was currently being treated under the supervision of a team of doctors of Ranchi Veterinary College.

"Jaya was brought to Ranchi from Gujarat's Junagadh district in 2019 as part of an animal exchange programme. She was brought to Ranchi while a pair of leopard cats and a banded krait snake were sent from here to Junagadh Zoo," Dr Sahu said.

Jaya's partner passed away last year and now with her death, Birsa Munda Zoo is left with only a pair of lions, Shashank and Priyanka.

Dr Sahu said that Jaya was handed over to Junagadh Zoo after being rescued in Gujarat and there is no information about her actual age. It is estimated that she was around 14 to 15 years old when she was brought to Junagarh Zoo. Jaya never conceived during her stay at Birsa Munda Biological Park, the doctor added.

Dr Sahu further said that a process has been initiated for bringing a pair of lions from Gujarat in exchange for a pair of hyenas and a pair of bears.

Jaya's post-mortem was conducted by the doctors of Ranchi Veterinary College in the presence of forest officials. Her samples have been sent for further investigation.

