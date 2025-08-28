By Sangram Ranjan Nath

Angul: When farmers of Chendipada of Odisha’s Angul district thought lemons they are cultivating since years cannot but only be sour - in taste and profits they earn, the citrusy produce suddenly turned sweeter by offering higher profits. The first consignment of the fruit was exported to the United Kingdom recently.

About 500 acres are used for lemon cultivation in these two places where, though small-scale, the produce is considered an agricultural lifeline. But despite consistent harvests, farmers have always struggled without proper marketing facilities. They used to sell lemons for a paltry Rs 20 to Rs 30 per hundred fruits, which was far less than even labour costs. Many fruits also rotted after falling down in the absence of zeal to collect the produce.

Lime And Lemony Affair : How Odisha's Citrus Harvest Is Going Global & Farmers Tasting New Success (ETV Bharat)

However, with support from Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) and the Kopi Fry Farm Producer Company, farmers this month exported lemons for the first time. Considered a major transformation, the growers collaborated on a grading and collection mechanism choosing only healthy lemons above 30 grams. The fruits were weighed, graded, and packed.

These premium lemons are bought at over Rs 120 per hundred, which is four times more than what the farmers earned previously. The produce is sent to the Jagan Green Agro Company in Bhubaneswar, which exports them to the United Kingdom. From Chendipada alone, over 1,00,000 lemons have been shipped in three batches, and demand has been growing.

Tuani Sahu, a farmer, says, "We feel we have lost precious years in just selling at rates far below the market rate. Now at least we know our fruit can help us sustain in months when we do not have any other crops to cultivate. We are all happy to have got a demand from countries abroad and now we will pay more attention to growing and reaping lemons."

Another farmer Gitanjali Pradhan says the export of lemons from Angul have made them realise the importance of the fruit more than ever. "We used to leave a lot of lemons in the tree as we did not have market. Those lemons would fall down and rot. Now it is like precious for us. It is like winning over years-long war and struggle. At least we will give importance to our lemon orchards now on," she says.

After grading and packing of the export lemons, the surplus is sent to cold storage and later distributed to women’s groups through ORMAS. These groups make value-added products like pickles and juices, which are often sold at good prices, extending the economic benefits across the community.

As it is the climate of Angul district is suitable for lemon cultivation. Moreover, the areas situated close to jungles do not allow for staple crops like paddy and sugarcane as farms are usually raided by wild animals. "But lemon is never liked by the animals and remain as it is on the trees. Even the soil is conducive for growing lemons and not much of hard work goes into it," says another farmer Bipin Sahu. Lemon trees usually bear good fruits for at least five years.

Detailing on the transformation process, Deputy CEO of ORMAS, Bimal Mall said, this year only Chhendipada block has been included but from next year onwards, we will be able to add more from other blocks and villages. "The lemons go through a process of selection so that we send in high grade fruits for export. The rest of the lemons come to ORMAS for processing various products," he informs expressing hope that this will be a game changer from next year onwards.

Kopi Fry Farm Producer Company CEO Satyajit Jena said this year is just the beginning and from next year on, more lemons can be fetched to be exported. "Farmers' awareness is paramount. They should ensure the produce is of high grade," he said.

Lemon and lime production in India stands at around 3.48 million tonnes (2019) and globally, India leads with production of about 3.8 million tonnes of lemons and limes, roughly 18% of the world’s output. As per exportimportdata.in, approximately 17% of the lemons produced worldwide are from India. It is cultivated on a total of 3.17 lakh acres in orchards throughout the nation.

With an average annual growth rate of 2.2%, it is projected that India's lemon production will surpass 4 million metric tonnes by 2026.

With 1.1 lakh acres under cultivation, Andhra Pradesh leads the lemon producing states, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

The UK is one of the biggest destinations for Indian lemons and globally, India has its own space being the third-largest exporter of lemons after Turkey and South Africa, sending over 21,000 shipments worldwide during the year.