Like A Scene From A Movie: Lorry 'Flies' Over 25-Foot-Deep Canal In Suryapet

Suryapet: A jaw-dropping incident that looked straight out of a movie scene left locals stunned near Kandibanda in Mellacheruvu mandal on Sunday night, as a speeding lorry appeared to fly over a wide and deep canal, narrowly avoiding a major accident.

Loaded with cement bags from a factory in Mellacheruvu and was heading towards Kodad. On the Mellacheruvu–Kodad main road, a new bridge is under construction near Kandibanda, because of which a diversion has been made for road traffic. However, the driver reportedly missed the diversion sign and continued on the road at a high speed, over uneven piles of earth there.

Unaware of a canal dug behind the bridge site to divert stream water, the driver spotted the deep trench at the last moment. The canal, over 10 feet wide and 25 feet deep, could have been the site of a deadly accident. But astonishingly, the lorry shot across it, clearing the gap in a matter of seconds, flying over the 10-foot-wide canal.