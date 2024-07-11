Lightning Strikes Kill 15 People Across Uttar Pradesh

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): In a devastating turn of events, severe lightning strikes amidst heavy rain on Wednesday evening claimed lives of 15 individuals across the Sultanpur, Amethi, and Chandauli districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Sultanpur

At least six lives were lost in Sultanpur district alone. The victims included Shariful Nisha, Ravi Yadav, Mary Ranjit, Vijay Prakash Pandey, Komal Yadav, Rudra Pratap Yadav, and Nancy Yadav. The deceased ranged from young children to adults, all struck down by lightning amidst the downpour. The Revenue Department promptly responded, managing the necessary paperwork and arranging for post-mortem examinations.

Amethi

In the neighbouring Amethi district, three more individuals fell victim to the lightning strikes. The deceased, including two women and a young man, were struck at different locations within the district. Local authorities, including the police and revenue teams, quickly reached spots, providing support to grieving families and initiating procedures for financial assistance.

Chandauli

Chandauli district witnessed a similarly devastating toll, with six fatalities reported and 15 others severely injured due to a lightning strike during the intense rain. Additional District Magistrate Abhay Kumar Pandey confirmed the tragic deaths and noted the efforts underway to assist the injured.

The sudden and deadly lightning strikes have left communities in shock across these districts. The district administrations have urged residents to take precautions during severe weather conditions and have assured constant support to the affected families.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of timely response and community awareness in mitigating such incidents in the future. As weather patterns continue to be unpredictable during the monsoon season, vigilance remains crucial to preventing further tragedies, an official said.