2 Football Players Killed, 11 Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand's Latehar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Two football players lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Latehar district this evening while 11 others were injured. Among the injured, three are stated to be in critical condition, doctors said.

2 Football Players Killed, 11 Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand's Latehar
Police team at hospital (ETV Bharat Photo)

Latehar (Jharkhand): Two persons died and 11 others were injured after getting struck by lightning while playing football in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Itke village under Bariatu police station area of ​​the district. All the injured were admitted to Balumath Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the final match of a football competition was held in Itke village on Thursday evening. The match had just ended when lightning suddenly struck and many people sustained injuries. Local people informed the police and the injured were taken to the hospital.

A total of 13 people were brought to the hospital. Among whom, two persons were declared brought dead and 11 others are presently undergoing treatment, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Virendra Ganjhu, both were residents of Bariatu. Those injured include Nageshwar Ganjhu, Deepak Ganjhu, Pinku Ganjhu, Gopal Ganjhu, Pintu Ganjhu, Baban Ganjhu, Karan Ganjhu and Mohan Ganjhu. They are all residents of Bariatu police station area. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

Medical officer Dr Amarnath said that two persons were killed in lighning strikes and 11 others were injured of whom, three persons are in critical condition. The others have been stated to be out of danger, he said.

DSP Ashutosh Satyam, Balumath police station in-charge Vikrant Upadhyay, Bariatu police station in-charge Raja Dilawar and a team of officers immediately reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. Police station in-charge Raja Dilawar said on information about the lightning strike incident, all the injured were taken to the hospital.

