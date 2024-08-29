ETV Bharat / state

2 Football Players Killed, 11 Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand): Two persons died and 11 others were injured after getting struck by lightning while playing football in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Itke village under Bariatu police station area of ​​the district. All the injured were admitted to Balumath Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the final match of a football competition was held in Itke village on Thursday evening. The match had just ended when lightning suddenly struck and many people sustained injuries. Local people informed the police and the injured were taken to the hospital.

A total of 13 people were brought to the hospital. Among whom, two persons were declared brought dead and 11 others are presently undergoing treatment, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Virendra Ganjhu, both were residents of Bariatu. Those injured include Nageshwar Ganjhu, Deepak Ganjhu, Pinku Ganjhu, Gopal Ganjhu, Pintu Ganjhu, Baban Ganjhu, Karan Ganjhu and Mohan Ganjhu. They are all residents of Bariatu police station area. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.