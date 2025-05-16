ETV Bharat / state

CRPF Officer Killed In Lightning Strike During Anti-Naxal Operation In Jharkhand

M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer belonging to the 26th battalion, was killed in the lightning strike.

CRPF officer killed due to heavy lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: A 46-year-old CRPF officer was killed while another was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in Keriburu village of West Singhbhum district at around 5:30 pm on Thursday. The jungle area was receiving heavy rainfall, they said.

According to officials, M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer belonging to the 26th battalion, was killed in the lightning strike, while Assistant Commandant Subir Kumr Mandal, 49, was injured and has been admitted to the Tata Main hospital in Noamundi.

Two Jharkhand Police personnel were also injured in the incident. All the personnel were present at a CRPF security outpost when lightning struck, as per officials. Their evacuation took time as rainfalls hampered quick rescue operation, they said.

Singh hailed from the West Imphal district of Manipur while Mandal belongs to North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The officers were leading the joint troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police in the jungle area for an anti-Naxal operation duty, they said. (With agency inputs)

