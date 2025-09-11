ETV Bharat / state

Lightning Strike Damages Navigation System At Raipur Airport; Flight Operations Hit

Five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR

Lightning Strike Damages Navigation System At Raipur Airport; Flight Operations Hit
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 11, 2025 at 9:24 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raipur: Flight operations were disrupted after a lightning strike damaged an aircraft navigation system at Raipur airport, an official said.

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system at the Swami Vivekananda Airport on Wednesday evening, he said.

"All flight landings were suspended due to the DVOR system getting hit by lightning in the evening. As a result, five IndiGo flights that were scheduled to land at the Raipur airport were diverted to nearby airports, including Nagpur and Bhubaneswar," the official said on Wednesday.

"Repair works are underway, and flight operations from the airport are likely to resume by Thursday," he informed.

A ground-based radio navigation system, DVOR, helps aircraft determine their position and direction relative to a destination.

Read more:

  1. Passengers Deplaned From Air India's Singapore-Bound Plane At Delhi Airport
  2. DGCA Grants Safety Clearance To AISATS, First Ground Handling Firm To Get Nod

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHRAIPUR AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.