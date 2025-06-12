Lightning Kills Six In Telangana's Adilabad, Devastating Farming Families

Adilabad: Sudden unseasonal rains turned deadly in Adilabad district, Telangana, claiming the lives of six in a series of lightning strikes on Wednesday. Most of the victims were farmers engaged in sowing operations, marking a grim start to the agricultural season.

The most tragic incident occurred in Pippiri village of Gadiguda mandal, where 14 farmers and labourers were sowing maize when heavy rain forced them to take shelter in a makeshift hut. A lightning bolt struck the hut, killing four people instantly. The deceased were identified as Pendur Madarao (45), Sanjana (22), Mangam Bhimbai (40) and Sidam Rambai (45).

Ten others sustained serious injuries and were initially rushed to the Jhuri Primary Health Centre, before being shifted to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad for further treatment. In Bela mandal, two women lost their lives in separate lightning strikes. Nandini (30) was working in the fields in Sangidi village, while Sunitha (35) was sowing cotton seeds in Sonkas village when they were struck by lightning and killed instantly.

The deaths have left entire families in mourning, especially painful as many of the victims had begun their day by offering prayers to Mother Earth before heading to their fields. In another incident in Kummarithanda village of Utnur mandal, three members of a family Bokan Dhanraj (27), Nirmala (36), and Tokan Krishnabai (30) were injured by lightning while working on their farmland.

Meanwhile, lightning also struck the Ram temple in Bandalanagapur village of Tamsi mandal, causing minor damage to the temple tower. No injuries were reported in this incident. Authorities have alerted villagers to exercise caution during unpredictable weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid taking shelter under trees or makeshift huts during thunderstorms.

