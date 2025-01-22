ETV Bharat / state

Light Snow, Rains Forecast In Jammu Kashmir; Night Temperatures See Significant Rise

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, particularly in north Kashmir. Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital of the Union territory, Srinagar, saw a significant rise in minimum temperatures.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C today, which is 1.7 degrees above the normal temperature of -2.3°C. The tourist spots, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, remained the coldest places in the region, with temperatures plunging to -8.5°C and -7.4°C, respectively.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 1.6°C, showing a steep rise from normal temperatures of -4.3°C; Kokernag 1.2°C (normal -3.7°C); and Pulwama 1.5°C. Khudwani witnessed -0.1°C, Kulgam -0.9°C, Shopian -1.7°C, and Larnoo -0.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 0.8°C (normal 2.7°C), and Baramulla froze at -1.5°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded -0.9°C, while Ganderbal registered 1.5°C, and Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -7.4°C.

In the Jammu Division, Jammu recorded 7.5°C, Banihal -0.6°C, Batote 2.9°C, and Katra 8.9°C. Other areas included Kishtwar at 2.7°C, Padder -6.0°C, Poonch 5.9°C, Rajouri 3.7°C, Samba 3.8°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 6.5°C, and Udhampur 4.1°C.