Light Snow, Rains Forecast In Jammu Kashmir; Night Temperatures See Significant Rise

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, particularly in north Kashmir. Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital of the Union territory, Srinagar, saw a significant rise in minimum temperatures.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C today, which is 1.7 degrees above the normal temperature of -2.3°C. The tourist spots, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, remained the coldest places in the region, with temperatures plunging to -8.5°C and -7.4°C, respectively.
In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 1.6°C, showing a steep rise from normal temperatures of -4.3°C; Kokernag 1.2°C (normal -3.7°C); and Pulwama 1.5°C. Khudwani witnessed -0.1°C, Kulgam -0.9°C, Shopian -1.7°C, and Larnoo -0.1°C.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 0.8°C (normal 2.7°C), and Baramulla froze at -1.5°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded -0.9°C, while Ganderbal registered 1.5°C, and Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -7.4°C.
In the Jammu Division, Jammu recorded 7.5°C, Banihal -0.6°C, Batote 2.9°C, and Katra 8.9°C. Other areas included Kishtwar at 2.7°C, Padder -6.0°C, Poonch 5.9°C, Rajouri 3.7°C, Samba 3.8°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 6.5°C, and Udhampur 4.1°C.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded -9.9°C, Kargil -10.3°C, and Drass remained the coldest at -18.2°C.
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered locations on Wednesday. On Thursday, “very light rain and snow” may occur at isolated locations, it said.
The weatherman has also predicted dry weather from Friday (January 24) to Tuesday (January 28), while light rain and snow could return in isolated areas between next Wednesday (January 29) and Friday (January 31).
Meanwhile, tourists, travellers, and transporters have been advised to follow weather and traffic advisories for safe travel.
