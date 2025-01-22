ETV Bharat / state

Light Snow, Rains Forecast In Jammu Kashmir; Night Temperatures See Significant Rise

The weather department has forecast cloudy weather with light rainfall and snow in scattered places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Light Snow, Rains Forecast In Jammu Kashmir; Night Temperatures See Significant Rise
View of snowclad mountains in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, particularly in north Kashmir. Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital of the Union territory, Srinagar, saw a significant rise in minimum temperatures.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C today, which is 1.7 degrees above the normal temperature of -2.3°C. The tourist spots, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, remained the coldest places in the region, with temperatures plunging to -8.5°C and -7.4°C, respectively.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 1.6°C, showing a steep rise from normal temperatures of -4.3°C; Kokernag 1.2°C (normal -3.7°C); and Pulwama 1.5°C. Khudwani witnessed -0.1°C, Kulgam -0.9°C, Shopian -1.7°C, and Larnoo -0.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 0.8°C (normal 2.7°C), and Baramulla froze at -1.5°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded -0.9°C, while Ganderbal registered 1.5°C, and Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -7.4°C.

In the Jammu Division, Jammu recorded 7.5°C, Banihal -0.6°C, Batote 2.9°C, and Katra 8.9°C. Other areas included Kishtwar at 2.7°C, Padder -6.0°C, Poonch 5.9°C, Rajouri 3.7°C, Samba 3.8°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 6.5°C, and Udhampur 4.1°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded -9.9°C, Kargil -10.3°C, and Drass remained the coldest at -18.2°C.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered locations on Wednesday. On Thursday, “very light rain and snow” may occur at isolated locations, it said.

The weatherman has also predicted dry weather from Friday (January 24) to Tuesday (January 28), while light rain and snow could return in isolated areas between next Wednesday (January 29) and Friday (January 31).

Meanwhile, tourists, travellers, and transporters have been advised to follow weather and traffic advisories for safe travel.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality
  2. Kashmir Snow, Soothing To Eyes, Also Causes Snow Blindness: Ophthalmologist Explains Symptoms And Treatment

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, particularly in north Kashmir. Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital of the Union territory, Srinagar, saw a significant rise in minimum temperatures.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C today, which is 1.7 degrees above the normal temperature of -2.3°C. The tourist spots, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, remained the coldest places in the region, with temperatures plunging to -8.5°C and -7.4°C, respectively.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded 1.6°C, showing a steep rise from normal temperatures of -4.3°C; Kokernag 1.2°C (normal -3.7°C); and Pulwama 1.5°C. Khudwani witnessed -0.1°C, Kulgam -0.9°C, Shopian -1.7°C, and Larnoo -0.1°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 0.8°C (normal 2.7°C), and Baramulla froze at -1.5°C. Central Kashmir’s Budgam recorded -0.9°C, while Ganderbal registered 1.5°C, and Sonamarg recorded bone-chilling temperatures of -7.4°C.

In the Jammu Division, Jammu recorded 7.5°C, Banihal -0.6°C, Batote 2.9°C, and Katra 8.9°C. Other areas included Kishtwar at 2.7°C, Padder -6.0°C, Poonch 5.9°C, Rajouri 3.7°C, Samba 3.8°C, Kathua 6.6°C, Reasi 6.5°C, and Udhampur 4.1°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded -9.9°C, Kargil -10.3°C, and Drass remained the coldest at -18.2°C.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at scattered locations on Wednesday. On Thursday, “very light rain and snow” may occur at isolated locations, it said.

The weatherman has also predicted dry weather from Friday (January 24) to Tuesday (January 28), while light rain and snow could return in isolated areas between next Wednesday (January 29) and Friday (January 31).

Meanwhile, tourists, travellers, and transporters have been advised to follow weather and traffic advisories for safe travel.

Read More

  1. WATCH: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality
  2. Kashmir Snow, Soothing To Eyes, Also Causes Snow Blindness: Ophthalmologist Explains Symptoms And Treatment

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SNOW IN JAMMU KASHMIRKASHMIR SNOWIMDLIGHT SNOW RAINS IN JAMMU KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.