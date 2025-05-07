Lift Collapses In Jawahar Nagar Dumping Yard, Three UP Residents Killed

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed after a lift snapped at the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when chimney work was underway at the power plant located within the yard. Police said the lift connecting to the power plant suddenly collapsed resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The deceased were identified as Suresh Sarkar (24), Prakash Mandal (21) and Amitrai (20) from Uttar Pradesh.

Immediately after the incident, the three were rushed to ECIL's Srikara Hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. Police registered a case based on a complaint by the relatives of deceased and started investigation. It seems some others were also injured in the incident. However, it has not yet been confirmed by police.

In September last year, the premises of the Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Limited at Jawahar Nagar was in news after local residents staged demonstrations and damaged the administrative building in protest against an accidental death which they attribute to the negligence of the dumpyard management.

The Jawahar Nagar dumping yard in Hyderabad is a large landfill that receives a significant amount of municipal solid waste, causing environmental concerns and health issues for nearby residents. The dump yard receives approximately 8,000 tonnes of garbage daily, leading to air, soil, and groundwater pollution. Despite attempts to improve the situation, including soil capping and leachate treatment, the dump yard continues to be a source of problems for the surrounding communities.