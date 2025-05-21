Lifelong Learner: 70-Year-Old Psychiatrist Rama Reddy Earns 11 Degrees In One Year, Holds 61 Academic Qualifications

Rajamahendravaram: At the advancing age of 70 years, psychiatrist Dr Karri Rama Reddy still stays strong and continues to learn endlessly with his unquenchable thirst for knowledge. A distinguished psychiatrist from Rajamahendravaram, Dr Rama Reddy has amassed an astonishing total of 61 academic degrees throughout his life. Furthermore, he has completed 11 more courses this year.

His impressive collection of academic qualifications includes three doctorates, five LLMs, an MBA, MCA, MTech, MA, MCom, and over 50 other degrees. In the past year, Dr Rama Reddy completed 11 courses through the National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL). Because of this, he has earned credits from prestigious institutions such as IIT Kharagpur (4 courses), IIT Bombay (3 courses), IIT Madras (3 courses), and IIT Guwahati (1 course). Not just that, the indefatigable learner has also ranked among the top eight scorers in these programs.

Sharing his academic experiences at a meeting held in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, Dr. Rama Reddy emphasized that all his degrees were earned by rigorous study and after passing through tough tests. None of these degrees were honorary nor awarded as fellowships, he explained. His commitment to lifelong learning remains steadfast even to this day.

“As long as I have breath, I will continue to pursue my education,” said Dr. Rama Reddy, inspiring many with his dedication and passion for knowledge.