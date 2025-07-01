Life-Saving CPR Skills To 200 Students As Cardiac Risks Among Youth Rise

Bengaluru: Amid growing concerns over increasing cardiac incidents among young adults across Karnataka, a hands-on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training session was held on Monday for around 200 students in a private educational institution in Bengaluru.

The workshop aimed to educate students on how to respond effectively in emergency situations where timely intervention is crucial for maximising chances of survival.

The training, conducted by medical professionals, comes in response to a worrying trend, rise in heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies in people under the age of 50. Experts attribute this increase to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diet, and high levels of stress, factors that are particularly common among urban youth.

Workshop on hands-on CPR training (ETV Bharat)

Dr Niranjan Rai, who led the session, highlighted the broader relevance of CPR education. “Empowering our youth with CPR skills is a proactive step towards building a community capable of responding effectively to cardiac emergencies. Early intervention can significantly increase survival rates,” he said.

Dr Harshitha Sridhar, an emergency medicine specialist, pointed out the urgent need to train young people. “With the rising cases of heart-related issues among younger populations, it's imperative that we equip them with the necessary skills to act swiftly and confidently during emergencies,” she noted.

The training session included practical demonstrations and hands-on participation, helping students understand how to administer CPR in real-time scenarios. Students were also briefed on how to identify early signs of cardiac distress and the critical importance of seeking timely medical assistance.

Medical professionals teaching CPR skills (ETV Bharat)

The event was attended by officials and community leaders, including Prof. Elizabeth Cherian, of Rotary Club, Sharath Chandra, ADGP and Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS), DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath, former Police Commissioner Bangalore Bhaskar Rao, and VP Indian Red Cross Society Dr. Niranjan Rai and Dr. Harshitha Sridhar from Manipal Hospitals.

While such workshops are often hosted by hospitals or NGOs, the key message remains the same — awareness and training can save lives. Teaching CPR to students is not just about medical preparedness but about fostering a sense of civic responsibility and public safety.

The need for such interventions is underscored by earlier campaigns as well. Last year, a large-scale CPR awareness event titled ‘Mission 3K – 3000 Hearts, One Beat’ was organised by Manipal Hospitals, aiming to train thousands in life-saving techniques. These ongoing efforts reflect the growing realisation that basic emergency response training should be a part of school and college-level education.

As health challenges among youth grow more complex, education in life-saving skills like CPR is not just helpful, it is necessary. This training session marks another step in preparing younger generations to respond to health emergencies, both in their families and in the broader community.