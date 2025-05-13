ETV Bharat / state

Life Returns To Normal In Border Districts Of Rajasthan After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Markets reopened after days of closure and schools were bustling with activity following the India Pakistan ceasefire.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

Jaisalmer/Barmer: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of armed confrontation, life limped back to normal in all the border districts of Rajasthan including Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Schools, colleges and markets reopened on Tuesday with a lot of hustle and bustle. Educational institutions, which were closed as a precautionary measure since May 7 in Jaisalmer, were teeming with students on Tuesday making them lively and vibrant. However, the schools were opened only till 11 am as a precautionary measure amid heightened security arrangements in the district. At many places, paramilitary forces were also deployed along with police patrolling.

Students expressed happiness over reopening of schools in Jaisalmer. Many schoolchildren said that they did not feel any fear.

“We are not afraid at all. We are proud of our soldiers,” a female student said. Teachers and parents said that the situation was returning to normalcy and the arrangements made for the safety of children were commendable.

Govardhan, Principal of a Government School in Jaisalmer said that 40 percent of students reported to schools on the first day of reopening.

“There is no fear of any kind in the minds of children. They are coming to school on their own and are excited,” he said.

Life Back On Track In Barmer

Likewise, the situation is becoming normal in the border district Barmer where markets, schools and colleges reopened on Tuesday.

Omprakash, a local from Barmer said that the situation has returned to normal following a calm night, which did not see any blackouts or war sirens. Jitendra, another local, said that they had full faith in the Indian Army.

“There was no blackout on Monday. The situation is completely normal on Tuesday,” he said.

