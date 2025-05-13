ETV Bharat / state

Life Returns To Normal In Border Districts Of Rajasthan After India Pakistan Ceasefire

Jaisalmer/Barmer: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of armed confrontation, life limped back to normal in all the border districts of Rajasthan including Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Schools, colleges and markets reopened on Tuesday with a lot of hustle and bustle. Educational institutions, which were closed as a precautionary measure since May 7 in Jaisalmer, were teeming with students on Tuesday making them lively and vibrant. However, the schools were opened only till 11 am as a precautionary measure amid heightened security arrangements in the district. At many places, paramilitary forces were also deployed along with police patrolling.

Educational institutions, which were closed as a precautionary measure since May 7 in Jaisalmer, were teeming with students on Tuesday making them lively and vibrant. (ETV Bharat)

Students expressed happiness over reopening of schools in Jaisalmer. Many schoolchildren said that they did not feel any fear.

“We are not afraid at all. We are proud of our soldiers,” a female student said. Teachers and parents said that the situation was returning to normalcy and the arrangements made for the safety of children were commendable.