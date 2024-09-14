ETV Bharat / state

Life Imprisonment For Deadly Duo: Husband And Wife Convicted Of Rape, Roberry and Murder

Hyderabad (Telangana): A local court on Friday sentenced a husband and wife duo to life imprisonment for a series of crimes including rape, robbery and murder of single women.

Kuruva Swamy (30) and his wife Masanamolla Narsamma (30) of YSR Colony in Sangareddy district were found guilty of trapping women through job promises and later robbing them. And if they resisted, the duo would torture and kill them.

In one such case, the couple offered employment to a 35-year-old woman on July 25, 2021, and took her to a secluded place. Narsamma allegedly tied the woman with a rope, while the husband raped her. When she resisted, the couple allegedly tortured her, leading to her death. Later, they stole her belongings including the jewelry. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and filed a chargesheet, leading to conviction.