Life Imprisonment For Deadly Duo: Husband And Wife Convicted Of Rape, Roberry and Murder

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

A couple accused of rape, murder and robbery was given life imprisonment by a local court in Hyderabad, which based the decision on chargesheet by police and further investigation.

Representational Photo
Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad (Telangana): A local court on Friday sentenced a husband and wife duo to life imprisonment for a series of crimes including rape, robbery and murder of single women.

Kuruva Swamy (30) and his wife Masanamolla Narsamma (30) of YSR Colony in Sangareddy district were found guilty of trapping women through job promises and later robbing them. And if they resisted, the duo would torture and kill them.

In one such case, the couple offered employment to a 35-year-old woman on July 25, 2021, and took her to a secluded place. Narsamma allegedly tied the woman with a rope, while the husband raped her. When she resisted, the couple allegedly tortured her, leading to her death. Later, they stole her belongings including the jewelry. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and filed a chargesheet, leading to conviction.

In a similar case, on July 18, 2021, the couple took a woman to a forest in Singapuram village, where they raped and robbed her.

The court sentences the husband to ten years and the wife to seven years in prison for the crimes. Additionally, they were given one year in jail for a robbery case registered at Ameenpur Police Station.

Notably, the judgement was pronounced by the Rangareddy District Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr K Pattabhirama Rao, who investigated the case.

TAGGED:

