Life Convict Jumped Parole, Now Accused of Child Trafficking; Mumbai and Kolkata Cops Launch Probe

Kolkata: A life convict from West Bengal who jumped parole have now been accused of child trafficking. The Mumbai and Kolkata Police have launched a joint search operation for him.

Vipul Shikari alias Master, a resident of Kalyani in Nadia district was granted parole for a few days during the Covid pandemic but never returned to prison.

A senior official of the Kolkata Police Intelligence Department said, "Mumbai Police contacted Lalbazar police headquarter this month over information about Vipul. Later, two officers of Mumbai Police came over to Kolkata and met the Intelligence Department officials. It was learnt that a 12-year-old girl was abducted from the Wadala police station area of Mumbai on January 29 and Vipul's name surfaced as the main accused."

After taking down his case history, Kolkata Police contacted the Burdwan Central Correctional Home and found out that Vipul was granted parole but he is on the run since then. It is being suspected that after getting parole he escaped to Mumbai and got involved in a child trafficking racket.

State Police ADG (Prisons) Laxmi Narayan Meena told ETV Bharat, "We need to probe as to who was in charge at that time. Also, it has to be inquired as to why the police were not informed when the convict failed to return to prison. I can only throw light on the matter after examining all the issues."

A senior Kolkata Police official said, "Vipul has been accused of a murder that took place in north Kolkata's Sonagachi area in 2012. He was arrested by Burtolla police station and later ordered life sentenced in 2016."