Godhra Train Carnage Case: Absconding Life Convict Nabbed In Pune

Pune: A 55-year-old life convict in the Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said. Jarda stepped out of a prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde said.