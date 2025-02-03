ETV Bharat / state

Godhra Train Carnage Case: Absconding Life Convict Nabbed In Pune

Salim Jarda, a convict in the 2002 Godhra train case, who escaped parole, was arrested in Pune for theft, police confirmed.

A convict in the 2002 Godhra train case, who escaped parole, was arrested in Pune for theft, police confirmed, ending his time as a fugitive.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Updated : Feb 3, 2025, 9:18 AM IST

Pune: A 55-year-old life convict in the Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said. Jarda stepped out of a prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde said.

During the investigation, three cases of thefts allegedly executed by Jarda came to light, he said. "He used to come from Godhra in Gujarat to Pune district with his gang and carry out the thefts," the official added.

Jarda and others had been convicted for allegedly setting the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 persons.

Pune: A 55-year-old life convict in the Godhra train carnage case of 2002, who had jumped parole and absconded, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district in a theft case, police said on Monday.

The Pune rural police on January 22 arrested Salim Jarda, who was among the 31 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in the Godhra train carnage case, they said. Jarda stepped out of a prison in Gujarat on a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, and later absconded.

"On January 22, we arrested him and his gang members in a theft case, who used to carry out thefts in rural parts of Pune. During the investigation, his connection to the Godhra train carnage case was revealed," Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde said.

During the investigation, three cases of thefts allegedly executed by Jarda came to light, he said. "He used to come from Godhra in Gujarat to Pune district with his gang and carry out the thefts," the official added.

Jarda and others had been convicted for allegedly setting the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express ablaze in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which killed 59 persons.

Last Updated : Feb 3, 2025, 9:18 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

2002 GODHRA CASEGODHRA CASE CONVICT CAUGHT IN PUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.