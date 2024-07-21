Lieutenant Governor Chairs High-Level Review Meeting On Security Scenario In Jammu Division

Jammu: Amid increasing terror attacks in Jammu Division Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with Army Chief, and various heads of security and law enforcement agencies on the security situation in the Jammu division.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi; DG BSF, DG CRPF, DGP J&K, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials of the army, CAPFs and J&K Police attended the meeting officials said on Saturday. The Lieutenant Governor asked the Army, CAPFs and the Jammu Kashmir Police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in Jammu Division.

"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration. Earlier in the day, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hinted at adopting a Kashmir-model to defeat militancy in the Jammu region, suggesting tough action against supporters of militants.

“J&K has gone through a huge transformation in the past four to five years. In Kashmir’s 10 districts, peace prevails and young boys and girls are shaping their future in innovations and other sectors. Our neighbour is not able to digest the peace prevailing in J&K,” L-G Sinha said.

He said efforts were being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. “We will not allow the revival of terrorism in Jammu at any cost and adopt the Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu. The way security forces crushed terrorism in Kashmir, a similar strategy will be adopted in Jammu as well,” Sinha said.