Lieutenant Colonel Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: A lieutenant colonel from Fatehgarh police station limits of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence on Monday, police said. The army officer's body was found to be in official uniform. The police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Fatehgarh Police Station House Officer Govind Hari Verma said that Lieutenant Colonel DR Kandoli (56) died by suicide at his residence. A resident of Jabal Jamrot, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, DR Kandoli lived in a government residence in the Cantt Officers Colony of Fatehgarh.

Upon learning of the incident, City Officer Aishwarya Upadhyay and Govind Hari Verma arrived at the scene with the police team. The police conducted their investigation, took custody of the body, and notified the family.

According to Station Officer Verma, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, where numerous army officers and personnel were present. The deceased's son, Ayush Rajput, arrived at the location after learning of his father's death. Further investigation will proceed once the post-mortem report is received. Family members indicated that Lt Col DR Kondoli had been severely distressed, though the specific cause remains unknown. His children were studying away from home, and according to police records, he is survived by his wife and four children, who reside in Himachal Pradesh. The family has not filed a formal complaint yet.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)