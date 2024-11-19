ETV Bharat / state

Lieutenant Colonel Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In UP's Farrukhabad

A resident of Jabal Jamrot, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, DR Kandoli lived in a government residence in the Cantt Officers Colony of Fatehgarh.

Lieutenant Colonel Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In UP's Farrukhabad
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 54 minutes ago

Farrukhabad: A lieutenant colonel from Fatehgarh police station limits of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence on Monday, police said. The army officer's body was found to be in official uniform. The police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Fatehgarh Police Station House Officer Govind Hari Verma said that Lieutenant Colonel DR Kandoli (56) died by suicide at his residence. A resident of Jabal Jamrot, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, DR Kandoli lived in a government residence in the Cantt Officers Colony of Fatehgarh.

Upon learning of the incident, City Officer Aishwarya Upadhyay and Govind Hari Verma arrived at the scene with the police team. The police conducted their investigation, took custody of the body, and notified the family.

According to Station Officer Verma, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, where numerous army officers and personnel were present. The deceased's son, Ayush Rajput, arrived at the location after learning of his father's death. Further investigation will proceed once the post-mortem report is received. Family members indicated that Lt Col DR Kondoli had been severely distressed, though the specific cause remains unknown. His children were studying away from home, and according to police records, he is survived by his wife and four children, who reside in Himachal Pradesh. The family has not filed a formal complaint yet.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Farrukhabad: A lieutenant colonel from Fatehgarh police station limits of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence on Monday, police said. The army officer's body was found to be in official uniform. The police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

Fatehgarh Police Station House Officer Govind Hari Verma said that Lieutenant Colonel DR Kandoli (56) died by suicide at his residence. A resident of Jabal Jamrot, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, DR Kandoli lived in a government residence in the Cantt Officers Colony of Fatehgarh.

Upon learning of the incident, City Officer Aishwarya Upadhyay and Govind Hari Verma arrived at the scene with the police team. The police conducted their investigation, took custody of the body, and notified the family.

According to Station Officer Verma, the body was sent for post-mortem examination, where numerous army officers and personnel were present. The deceased's son, Ayush Rajput, arrived at the location after learning of his father's death. Further investigation will proceed once the post-mortem report is received. Family members indicated that Lt Col DR Kondoli had been severely distressed, though the specific cause remains unknown. His children were studying away from home, and according to police records, he is survived by his wife and four children, who reside in Himachal Pradesh. The family has not filed a formal complaint yet.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Last Updated : 54 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARRUKHABAD NEWSDEAD BODY OF LIEUTENANT COLONELLIEUTENANT COLONEL DIEDLIEUTENANT COLONEL DEAD BODYLIEUTENANT COLONEL SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.