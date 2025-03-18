Lieutenant Colonel's Body Recovered From Ranchi Residential Complex

Ranchi: The recovery of the body of an army official from the Khelgaon residential complex in Ranchi on Tuesday has given rise to speculation that he might have died by suicide at his home.

The sudden death of lieutenant colonel Diwakar Singh,48, sent shockwave in the capital. Khelagaon Police Station in-charge Yogesh Kumar said lieutenant colonel Diwakar Singh's body was found at the parking area of ​​the building. He said prima facie, it appears that he might have died by suicide. According to Kumar, the deceased army was suffering from depression.

What exactly happened?

Singh has died after he fell from the eighth floor. He was a resident of Aurangabad district of Bihar and lived with his wife and daughter at the residential complex located in Khelagaon. He was posted in Namkum Army Camp in Ranchi.

Soon after the recovery of his body, the police were informed. Kumar said arriving at a definitive conclusion will be possible after the post-mortem.

Diwakar Singh's wife in a statement to the police said was suffering from depression for the last several months and was undergoing treatment. According to her, Singh used to sit on the roof of the building for a long time every evening. He was sitting on the roof on Monday evening as well. During this time, his wife called him several times and asked him to come down but he did not do that.

As it was late at night, his wife and daughter went to sleep. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, his wife was informed that Diwakar Singh's body was lying at the parking area.