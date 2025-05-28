Liberian Cargo Ship Sinking: Kerala Mulls Legal Action Against MSC ELSA 3 Operators

Ernakulam: The Kerala government is mulling legal action against the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the state’s coast on May 24, triggering an environmental emergency in the state.

According to official sources, the state has formally sought legal advice from the Advocate General to explore both criminal and civil proceedings against the ship's operators. It is learnt that the Pinarayi Vijayan led government is weighing the legal feasibility of holding the company accountable for the vessel’s sinking and the subsequent environmental fallout. The government is planning to write to the Central Shipping Ministry seeking intervention into the matter.

Floating containers and hazardous materials have already begun washing ashore, posing a serious threat to coastal ecosystems and public health. In a statement issued after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the government’s priority is to ensure public safety and environmental protection. The government is calling for a comprehensive investigation from the Centre into the circumstances that led to the vessel’s sinking.

The MSC ELSA 3, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, went down approximately 15 nautical miles off the Alappuzha coast. It was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous chemicals such as calcium carbide, 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel, and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil. As of now, 44 containers have drifted ashore in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. In addition to seeking legal redress, the government has launched a large-scale cleanup operation in response to the spill of plastic pellets (nurdles) and other debris. Volunteers, trained in safety protocols, have been deployed along the coastline every 100 meters, guided by drone surveillance.

Rapid response teams led by the Pollution Control Board are on alert to tackle any potential oil spill. Local self-governments and fishing communities have been instructed to report and safely handle any unusual materials found onshore. Furthermore, all fishing activities within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the wreck site have been temporarily banned. The government’s response is being coordinated across multiple departments, including the police, fire services, disaster management, and the environmental authority. The Chief Minister convened a panel of international and national experts—including Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Dr. Olof Linden, and other environmental and maritime specialists—to assess the situation and advise on legal and ecological strategies. With increasing public concern and growing suspicion over the vessel's condition and cargo, the Kerala Government is expected to make its next move based on the Advocate General’s recommendations.