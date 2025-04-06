Amid Protest By Sikh Organisations, LGBTQ Community Cancels Apr 27 'Pride Parade' In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: The 'pride parade', which was to be held by the LGBTQ community in Punjab's Amritsar on April 27 has been canceled following a protest by Sikh organisation, the organisers informed on Sunday.

In a social media post, organisers Ridham Chadha and Ramit Seth said that the “pride parade” has been cancelled due to opposition.

“We do not intend to harm the sentiments of any religious or political groups. The safety of our members is our first priority and we will take measures to safeguard it,” the organisers said.

It is worth mentioning that the Nihang Singh organizations had given a stern warning to the administration and organizers against holding the parade. The Nihang Sikh organizations said that Amritsar was a city of Gurus and a city of religion.

“Here, the congregation comes from far and wide to pay homage. Therefore, nothing like this should happen on this soil,” they said.

"We appeal to the administration with folded hands to stop this parade from happening. If it happens, the administration will be responsible for the deteriorating atmosphere because if the administration does not stop this parade, the Nihang Singhs will stop it in their own way," Nihang Paramjit Singh Akali had said in a statement.