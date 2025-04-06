ETV Bharat / state

Amid Protest By Sikh Organisations, LGBTQ Community Cancels Apr 27 'Pride Parade' In Punjab's Amritsar

In a statement, organisers Ridham Chadha and Ramit Seth said that the parade had been cancelled due to protest.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amritsar: The 'pride parade', which was to be held by the LGBTQ community in Punjab's Amritsar on April 27 has been canceled following a protest by Sikh organisation, the organisers informed on Sunday.

In a social media post, organisers Ridham Chadha and Ramit Seth said that the “pride parade” has been cancelled due to opposition.

“We do not intend to harm the sentiments of any religious or political groups. The safety of our members is our first priority and we will take measures to safeguard it,” the organisers said.

It is worth mentioning that the Nihang Singh organizations had given a stern warning to the administration and organizers against holding the parade. The Nihang Sikh organizations said that Amritsar was a city of Gurus and a city of religion.

“Here, the congregation comes from far and wide to pay homage. Therefore, nothing like this should happen on this soil,” they said.

"We appeal to the administration with folded hands to stop this parade from happening. If it happens, the administration will be responsible for the deteriorating atmosphere because if the administration does not stop this parade, the Nihang Singhs will stop it in their own way," Nihang Paramjit Singh Akali had said in a statement.

Amritsar: The 'pride parade', which was to be held by the LGBTQ community in Punjab's Amritsar on April 27 has been canceled following a protest by Sikh organisation, the organisers informed on Sunday.

In a social media post, organisers Ridham Chadha and Ramit Seth said that the “pride parade” has been cancelled due to opposition.

“We do not intend to harm the sentiments of any religious or political groups. The safety of our members is our first priority and we will take measures to safeguard it,” the organisers said.

It is worth mentioning that the Nihang Singh organizations had given a stern warning to the administration and organizers against holding the parade. The Nihang Sikh organizations said that Amritsar was a city of Gurus and a city of religion.

“Here, the congregation comes from far and wide to pay homage. Therefore, nothing like this should happen on this soil,” they said.

"We appeal to the administration with folded hands to stop this parade from happening. If it happens, the administration will be responsible for the deteriorating atmosphere because if the administration does not stop this parade, the Nihang Singhs will stop it in their own way," Nihang Paramjit Singh Akali had said in a statement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAY PRADEPUNJAB GAY PARADEPRIDE PARADEPUNJABPUNJAB GAY PARADE CANCELLED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.