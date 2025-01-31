LG Summons Budget Session Of The Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly From March 3

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly starting from March 3.

This will be the first budget of Omar Abdullah's government and after seven years an elected government will present the budget.

An order issued by the LG reads, "I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 3rd day of March 2025 at 10:00 AM.”

Recently Omar Abdullah led a cabinet meeting had recommended the LG to summon the session in the first week of March. This session will be held in the month of Ramazan and Peoples' Conference MLA and president Sajad Lone objected to it and asked the government to reconsider it.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, under the provisions of Section 21(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, call upon the Members of the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir to assemble in the Legislative Assembly Complex at Jammu on Monday, the 3rd day of March 2025 at 10:00 AM to hear my address,” reads another order from the LG.