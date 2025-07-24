ETV Bharat / state

LG Sinha Proposes Incorporating Anti-Drug Curriculum In Jammu Kashmir Universities

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses students and faculty during the ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme’ at the Islamic University of Science and Technology in Awantipora on Thursday. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday resolved to make campuses in Jammu and Kashmir drug-free while suggesting incorporating an anti-drug curriculum in universities. He suggested that every student must be encouraged to take an oath to stay away from drugs at the time of admission.

“Every university should establish a 'Say No To Drugs Student Committee', supervised by faculty members, which will serve as an early warning mechanism,” he told a gathering of students and academics at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), at Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, where he was addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme’.

The flagship initiative under the Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Programme was launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. In his address, Sinha lauded the transformative platform for youth engagement, which aims to bridge the gap between young citizens and policymakers while empowering youth to become active stakeholders in nation-building.

He said the initiative is a step toward fostering structured youth engagement and building a stronger link between young citizens and policymakers. According to him, universities must create a confidential reporting system and provide needy students with assured access to support via helplines like Tele-Manas.

“In addition to counselling and support systems, drug de-addiction content should be incorporated into the academic curriculum, Sinha added. Jammu and Kashmir is battling high drug abuse with an alarming surge in heroin addiction.

The official data suggested that over 1.12 lakh kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized and nearly 10,000 individuals arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since 2018.