J&K LG Sacks Two More Government Employees In Kashmir

Srinagar: Two more Jammu and Kashmir government employees have been sacked by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha over terror charges on Friday.
Two separate government orders stated that government teacher Khurshid Ahmad Rather and Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department, both hailing from Kupwara district, were dismissed from their services.
It said that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of each case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of the duo warrant their dismissal from services.
The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that, in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry. Hence, both have been dismissed.
Almost 80 employees have been sacked so far the last six years without a departmental inquiry under Article 311. The sacked employees, according to the government, were allegedly involved in anti-national activities.
The ruling National Conference had promised in polls to secure the reinstatement of the terminated employees after reviewing each case.
But the Home Department, which is the key domain comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police and law and order, is out of the domain of the elected government. In the Union Territory, the current model of governance allows the Police and Intelligence agencies to directly report to the J&K LG instead of the chief minister. This also authorises the LG to remove any employee based on dossiers prepared by intelligence agencies.
These sackings are part of the government’s zero tolerance against terrorism, including its support system.
