J&K LG Sacks Two More Government Employees In Kashmir

Srinagar: Two more Jammu and Kashmir government employees have been sacked by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha over terror charges on Friday.

Two separate government orders stated that government teacher Khurshid Ahmad Rather and Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department, both hailing from Kupwara district, were dismissed from their services.

It said that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of each case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of the duo warrant their dismissal from services.

The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that, in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry. Hence, both have been dismissed.